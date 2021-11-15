Watch video: PM Modi inaugurates Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan in Ranchi, says spent a large part of my life with tribal brothers and sisters

Paying his tributes to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan cum Freedom Fighters Museum in Ranchi via video conferencing.

While speaking during the virtual event, PM Modi said: "Nation decided that during 'Amrit kaal' of independence, tribal traditions & its tales of gallantry will be given even more grand identity. Historic decision has been taken that November 15 - birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda - will be celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'."

"I have spent a large part of my life with tribal brothers & sisters and children. I have been a witness to their joys & sorrows, daily lives and the necessities of their lives. So, today is also an emotional day for me personally," PM Modi added.

On the occasion of Jharkhand's foundation day, PM Modi said the firm willpower of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee led to the existence of the state.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister said, "On this day, due to the strong will of our revered Atal ji (Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee), the state of Jharkhand came into existence. It was Atal ji who was the first to form a separate Ministry for Tribal Affairs in the country and linked the tribal interests with the policies of the nation. On Jharkhand foundation day today, I also pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee."

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on the birth anniversary of 19th-century freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda on November 15, 2000.

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875.During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 10:56 AM IST