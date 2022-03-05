Watch Video: PM Modi chairs another high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis; here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired another high-level meeting on the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Meanwhile, around 13,300 people returned to India from Ukraine so far by 63 flights under Operation Ganga, Ministery of External Affairs said on Saturday, adding that 15 flights have landed in the last 24 hours carrying around 2,900 onboard.

In a daily briefing, the MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "15 flights have landed in the last 24 hours with around 2,900 onboard. Approximately 13,300 people returned to India so far by 63 flights under Operation Ganga. 13 flights scheduled for the next 24 hours." He noted that over 21,000 people have left Ukraine.

Bagchi also said that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city of Ukraine and the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from Sumy where Indian students are stuck right now.

Speaking at the special briefing on Operation Ganga, to evacuate all Indian nationals from Ukraine, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "From Pisochyn and Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far I know almost all Indians have left Kharkiv. The main focus is on Sumy now, the challenge remains ongoing violence and lack of transportation and the best option would be a ceasefire." Bagchi further said that so far 298 students have been evacuated from Pisochyn.

"We will now be looking at how many are still in Ukraine. The embassy will contact those who happen to be there but haven't registered... In nearby Pisochyn...we have moved (evacuated) 298 students, hoping to complete it by today," he said.

He also said that three buses arranged by the Government of India have reached Pisochyn and will shortly be making their way westwards.

Bagchi added that probably one Nepali citizen will be coming today (onboard Indian flight), and Bangladeshi national is also expected later.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 08:29 PM IST