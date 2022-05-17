e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / India / Watch Video: People lock their cans to collect water from tanks amid water crisis in Vasant Vihar of Delhi

Watch Video: People lock their cans to collect water from tanks amid water crisis in Vasant Vihar of Delhi

A woman, Bhanmati says, "If the water in tankers finish by the time our turn comes we don't get anything. Quarrels break out."

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

ANI
ANI
Advertisement

People chained their water cans as they collect water from water tanks as well as water bore amid a deepening water crisis in parts of Kusumpur Pahari, Vasant Vihar of the Delhi ,reported ANI.

Residents of the area say, "Several water tankers come but a water bore here is our support. Had this not been here, God knows what would have happened."

A woman, Bhanmati says, "If the water in tankers finish by the time our turn comes we don't get anything. Quarrels break out."

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Thane: NCP activists protested in front of TMC's water supply department office against water crisis... Thane: NCP activists protested in front of TMC's water supply department office against water crisis...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 04:13 PM IST