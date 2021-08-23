Watch video: Now Union minister Anurag Thakur calls PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's statement 'anti-India'

Hamirpur: Now Union minister Anurag Thakur has termed "anti-India" and "absurd" PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's statement referring to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to call upon the Centre to restore Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) workers in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, Mehbooba asked the Centre to take a lesson out of Afghanistan where the Taliban seized power and made the US flee, and urged the government to hold dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir and return its special status.

After Mufti's statement, BJP leader Nirmal Singh had called her desperate and frustrated as she has lost political ground. “If she thinks that she can blackmail us then she needs to understand that this is Modi’s India. Those days are gone and we will not be blackmailed,” he added.

Even Thakur said that the PDP and its allies have been upset since their exit from power and the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar and Deputy chief whip of state government Kamlesh Kumari were also present at Thakur's press conference.

Thakur, who is also the minister for youth affairs and sports, said sports will be given priority under the New Education Policy and all modern facilities will be provided to the budding sportspersons of India.

He said sports will be promoted across the country through 'Khel Maha Kumbh' and budding sportspersons will be picked out from there.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 03:12 PM IST