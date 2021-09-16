Watch Video | New Gujarat Cabinet takes oath amid dissent over dismissals - Who are the new Ministers?

A total of 24 Gujarat Cabinet Ministers were sworn in on Thursday in the presence of newly appointed Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his predecessor Vijay Rupani. Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge. No minister from the earlier Vijay Rupani-led ministry was inducted.

The somewhat abrupt change of guard in the western state has left the general populace surprised, and reportedly formented dissent among the politicians left behind. With a slew of fresh faces being inducted into the Cabinet, earlier reports had indicated that some were fighting to retain their posts.

The list of Cabinet Ministers included Rajendra Trivedi, Jitu Vaghani, Rushikesh Patel, Purnesh Modi, Raghavji Patel, Kanubhai Desai, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel, Pradip Parmar and Arjunsinh Chauhan. Harsh Sanghvi, Jagdish Panchal, Brijesh Merja, Jitu Choudhary, Manisha Vakil were sworn in as Ministers of State with Independent Charge. Kanubhai Desai, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel, Pradip Parmar and Arjunsinh Chauhan were sworn in as Gujarat Ministers.



The newly appointed Cabinet is slated to meet at 4.30 pm today. "The first cabinet meeting of the Council of Ministers to be chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will take place at 4.30 pm today at Gandhinagar," the Gujarat's CMO office had tweeted earlier in the day.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 02:34 PM IST