Watch Video: Massive crowd outside a vaccination center in Andhra Pradesh; COVID-19 norms go for a toss

Although, India kicked off with its third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on May 1, many states have flagged off the shortage of vaccines and have been gradually trying to vaccinate its citizens according to the availability of the stock of vaccine. While citizens are trying to get the covid jab, it has been noticed that people have been waiting for hours outside vaccination centers.

In Andhra Pradesh's one of the vaccination center in Visakhapatnam, hundreds queued outside a center waiting to take the jab. A video shared by news agency ANI, it could be seen that the center witnessed a massive rush of people. Although the people had to vaccinate themselves against the virus they could be seen flouting covid-19 norms by not maintaining social distance, while some of them were seen without masks. The crowd was seen arguing with the police officers at the gate of the center.

A similar incident was reported in the Narasaraopet town where huge crowd thronged at the vaccination center. the incident took place near Urban Health Centre, where the vaccination facility was set up. Though the police tried to control the vaccine beneficiaries for a while, given the huge crowd and fewer police officials at the scene, they were not able to control them beyond a point.