Watch Video: Massive crowd outside a vaccination center in Andhra Pradesh; COVID-19 norms go for a toss

Although, India kicked off with its third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on May 1, many states have flagged off the shortage of vaccines and have been gradually trying to vaccinate its citizens according to the availability of the stock of vaccine. While citizens are trying to get the covid jab, it has been noticed that people have been waiting for hours outside vaccination centers.
In Andhra Pradesh's one of the vaccination center in Visakhapatnam, hundreds queued outside a center waiting to take the jab. A video shared by news agency ANI, it could be seen that the center witnessed a massive rush of people. Although the people had to vaccinate themselves against the virus they could be seen flouting covid-19 norms by not maintaining social distance, while some of them were seen without masks. The crowd was seen arguing with the police officers at the gate of the center.
Take a look at the video:
A similar incident was reported in the Narasaraopet town where huge crowd thronged at the vaccination center. the incident took place near Urban Health Centre, where the vaccination facility was set up. Though the police tried to control the vaccine beneficiaries for a while, given the huge crowd and fewer police officials at the scene, they were not able to control them beyond a point.
The drive to administer the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to people in the 45 and plus age group continued across the state on Thursday (May 6). The state received five lakh doses on Tuesday.
However, due to limited availability of stocks the vaccination continued at a lower pace. Against 1.3 crore population in the said age group, 53,43,000 had been administered first dose, and 17,92,000 second dose till date.
Meanwhile, AP reported 20,065 fresh cases of Covid-19, 19,272 recoveries and 96 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday. Today's toll was the highest after the 97 during the first wave on August 22 last year.
The latest health bulletin said the gross coronavirus positives touched 12,65,439 from 1.72 crore tests. The total recoveries increased to 10,69,432 and toll to 8,615.
