Watch video: Man violating COVID-19 protocol stopped from entering bank, attacks security guard

New Delhi: A man, who didn't follow COVID-19 protocols, thrashed a security personel for stopping him from entering a bank without wearing a mask in Chhatarpur.

When the staff tried to intervene, the accused called his associates and ransacked the bank and assaulted the employees. On receiving a complaint from the bank, a case has been registered by the Delhi Police in this matter, according to ANI.

Take a look at the CCTV footage of the ruckus, here:

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 06:28 PM IST