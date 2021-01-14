Watch video: Ludhiana wakes up to heavy fog, low visibility as temperature continues to fall in north India

As temperatures continue to fall in Northern India, people in Punjab's Ludhiana woke up to heavy fog leading to poor visibility.
There was no let-up in the intense cold conditions in the north and northwestern parts of the country on Thursday as Srinagar recorded its coldest night in 30 years. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, which was the coldest temperature recorded in the city in 30 years, the MET department said.
Due to the prevalence of dry north/northwesterly winds, minimum temperatures are very likely to remain below normal over most parts of Northwest India during next 3-4 days, the IMD said "Hence, Cold Day/Severe Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in many pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and in some pockets of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 3 days," it said.
Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are also likely in many pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh; in some pockets East Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan during next 3-4 days, the IMD said.
Meanwhile, Parts of Delhi reeled under a "severe" cold wave and witnessed "dense" fog on Thursday as the minimum temperature dropped to 2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.
The temperature in Palam was recorded at 4.9 degrees Celsius. Air pollution in the city also registered poor numbers with the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research reporting an over-all AQI of 346, falling in the very poor category.
Visibility levels dropped to 100 metres at Palam and 201 metres at Safdarjung due to "dense" to "moderate" fog in the morning, an IMD official said. According to the IMD, "very dense" fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of "dense" fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, "moderate" 201 and 500 metres, and "shallow" 501 and 1,000 metres.
(Inputs from PTI)
