Watch video: Ludhiana wakes up to heavy fog, low visibility as temperature continues to fall in north India

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are also likely in many pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh; in some pockets East Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan during next 3-4 days, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Parts of Delhi reeled under a "severe" cold wave and witnessed "dense" fog on Thursday as the minimum temperature dropped to 2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The temperature in Palam was recorded at 4.9 degrees Celsius. Air pollution in the city also registered poor numbers with the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research reporting an over-all AQI of 346, falling in the very poor category.

Visibility levels dropped to 100 metres at Palam and 201 metres at Safdarjung due to "dense" to "moderate" fog in the morning, an IMD official said. According to the IMD, "very dense" fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of "dense" fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, "moderate" 201 and 500 metres, and "shallow" 501 and 1,000 metres.

(Inputs from PTI)