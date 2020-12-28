As north India braces for 'severe' cold wave, here's why IMD is asking people not to drink alcohol

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which has predicted "severe" cold wave in the national capital and several other parts of North India, has urged residents of India’s northernmost states to protect themselves from the biting cold by avoiding alcohol.

According to the IMD, severe cold wave conditions are likely in parts of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan from December 29 onwards. The maximum temperature is also forecast to fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius after December 28.

What does the IMD's latest advisory say?

In its latest impact-based advisory, the IMD said "severe" cold wave is expected over North India from December 29 and there is an increased likelihood of various illnesses like flu, running nose or nosebleed which usually set in or get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold.