Watch video: Light intensity rain showered parts of Delhi on Sunday

India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with few spells of heavy intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) during the early hours of the day.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-East Delhi, NewDelhi, Lodi road, East-Delhi, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Panipat, Rajound, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar (Haryana) Gangoh, Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Baraut, Daurala, Modinagar (U.P.) during the next 2 hours, " read a tweet by the shared by India Meteorological Department.

On similar grounds, staying true to the predictions, rain lashed parts of the national capital. Delhi had also received overnight rainfall with thunderstorms on Saturday.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 07:57 AM IST