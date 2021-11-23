Watch Video: Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research gets flooded due to incessant rain in parts of Karnataka

Flooding due to heavy downpour at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru resulted into the damage of genetic samples that date back 25 years and destruction of equipment worth several lakhs on Sunday night.

Water also flowed into the JNCASR's research room damaging many materials and reports. The flooding also saw the institute located in Jakkur near Rachenahalli lake being inundate with sewage damaging genetic samples preserved over the past 25 years.

Flooding in @jncasr has led to the damage of as many as 25 year old genetic samples, research works and equipment worth several lakhs in #Bengaluru on Sunday night.@IndianExpress @IEBengaluru @DarshanDevaiahB pic.twitter.com/TwRQAtn3ou — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) November 22, 2021

Heavy rain lashed several areas in Bengaluru last evening and resulted in several homes getting flooded which left the residents stranded. Many cars parked in the basement of apartments were also seen getting submerged in flood water.

The incessant downpour caused water logging in many areas in the city late last night and its effect was seen this morning as well

Boats were also deployed in many areas of north Bengaluru to rescue the residents. Most of the waterlogging occurred in and around apartments constructed on lake bed where the alternative to divert the accumulated water isn't much.

According to sources, the preliminary report on the damages stated that 658 houses were completely damaged and 8,495 houses were partially damaged due to the heavy rainfall in Karnataka since September. It has also resulted in the death of 191 livestock.

With Input from Agencies

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:15 AM IST