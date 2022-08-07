Watch video: ISRO launches maiden SSLV Earth Observation and satellite made by 750 school girls

ISRO's maiden small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV), carrying earth observation satellite EOS-02 and co-passenger students satellite AzaadiSAT lifted off from this spaceport on Sunday. The SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission by the Indian space agency is aimed at garnering a larger pie in the small launch vehicles market, as ite can place the satellites into Low Earth Orbit.

The SSLV can put payloads (mini, micro or nanosatellites) weighing upto 500 kg into the 500 km planar orbit, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

At the end of a seven and a half hour countdown, the 34 metre long SSLV soared majestically at 9.18 am amid cloudy skies to place the satellites into the intended orbit.

Space Kidz India

The EOS-02 is an experimental optical remote sensing satellite with a high spatial resolution. Its is to realise and fly an experimental imaging satellite with a short-turnaround time and to demonstrate launch-on-demand capability. EOS-02 belongs to the microsatellite series of space crafts.

The AzaadiSAT is a 8U Cubesat weighing around 8kgs. It carries 75 different payloads each weighing around 50grams. Girl students from rural regions across the country were provided guidance to build these payloads.

The payloads are integrated by the student team of 'Space Kidz India'. The ground system developed by 'Space Kidz India' will be utilised for receiving the data from this satellite, ISRO said.

AzaadiSAT built by 750 students

To mark the country's celebrations of "Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", the SSLV had a co-passenger satellite called "AzaadiSAT" comprising 75 payloads built by 750 students from 75 rural government schools across India.

Girls who designed Satelite are in Sriharikota witnessed the SSLV-D1 launch today.

Earlier speaking to ANI, Shreya a student from St Francis Girls High School, Telangana said, "Three groups from our school have participated in this SSLV launch. I am very glad that we got this opportunity. We really worked hard on it and today we will witness the launch of the AzaadiSAT satellite." A student from the same school, Zoha Anam thanked her teachers and said it is a lifetime moment.

"This project gave us an opportunity to explore spacecraft and aeronautics. It inspires girls to pursue careers in space. This shouldn't have been possible without our teacher's efforts. It is indeed a great movement for all of us as we come here to witness this phenomenal event," Anam said.

Expressing gratitude to the Central government, another student from the same school, Genevieve Thomas said it is a memorable and proud moment for Telangana.

"We are here today for satellite launch. This is the Central government's project and we're celebrating 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. We are really proud that we are here. We worked hard for this moment. really. We are also proud that our state Telangana has come so far. Thankful to the central government for encouraging girls," Thomas said.

Founder and CEO, science and tech incubator Space Kidz India, Dr Srimathy Kesan said this launch is to mark the 75th year of independence and to bring the focus that girls should be encouraged.

"Extremely privileged to be here, hardly people get this opportunity. We are launching our SSLV Satellite which was built by girls students and is a dream for millions," Dr Kesan said.