Watch Video: International special Chess player Malika Handa slams Punjab govt for not providing promised job and cash reward

International and national medal winners ,deaf and dumb Chess player, Malika Handa, slammed state government for not providing cahs rewards and job as announced by them, reported ANI

She said,"State govt has failed to live up to promises made to her."

#WATCH | Punjab: Jalandhar-based deaf and dumb Chess player, Malika Handa, who'd won several medals in national & int'l events, said the State govt has failed to live up to promises made to her



— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

She added, "I met Sports Minister Pargat Singh on Dec 31st. He said that the state govt can't provide a job & a cash reward because they don't have a policy for deaf sports."

While attacking more on government she said, "Former sports minister had announced a cash reward for me & I also have a letter of invitation in which I was invited but it was canceled due to COVID-19."

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10:19 PM IST