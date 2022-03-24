Watch Video: Impact of 'The Kashmir Files'? J&K man denied room in Delhi hotel; Police say not given any specific instructions

New Delhi: A viral video on social media showed a man allegedly being denied reservation in Delhi hotel as he is belonged to Jammu and Kashmir.

An undated video, making rounds on social media, shows a woman employee at the hotel reception not letting a Kashmiri resident check-in even after he shows her valid identity proofs, including Aadhaar Card.



On being confronted by the man, the woman can be seen making a call to her senior. She asks him to talk to the guest and tell him why he was being denied accommodation. The man had booked a hotel via Oyo.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following this, the Delhi Police issued a statement on Wednesday that it has not issued any direction against giving reservation in hotels to those furnishing identity cards from Jammu and Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Police stated, "A purported video is viral on social media wherein a person is being denied hotel reservation due to his J&K ID. The reason for cancellation is being given as direction from police. It is clarified that no such direction has been given by Delhi Police.

"Aggrieved person in the video while posting the same on YouTube has stated that he stayed in the same area in another hotel and it was a lame excuse given by the hotel." "Some netizens are trying to discredit the image of the Delhi Police through willful misrepresentation of the video in circulation which can attract penal action," it further mentioned.

The video assumes significance in the wake of a controversy over Bollywood movie 'The Kashmir Files', which depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:00 AM IST