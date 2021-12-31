Watch video: 'Get Out Of Here', Karnataka women tackle right-wing interference to their Christmas celebrations

In an incident from Tumakuru on Tuesday, three days after Christmas, a group of right-wing vigilantes barged into a house of a family questioning their Christmas celebrations. Video of the religious bigotry instance has gone viral.

In the video, we can see then right-wing men question the family that belonged to the Other Backward Class (OBC) community, on why they were celebrating the Christian festival. The group also questioned them as to why the women didn't accustom to Hindu cultural signifiers such as applying sindoor.

"Why are you celebrating Christmas?" one of the men questioned, as we can see in the video, demanded why some of the family members had converted.

However, the women stood up to the bullying and the alleged charges of conversion. "Who are you to question us?," a woman shouted back, asking the Hindutva men to "get out". She cited one's freedom to worship whom they chose to.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 02:32 PM IST