Watch video: Galwan valley clash hero Colonel Santosh Babu accorded Mahavir Chakra posthumously - Here's all you need to know

Galwan valley clash hero Colonel Santosh Babu was awarded the second-highest wartime gallantry medal - the Mahavir Chakra (posthumously) by President Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony on Tuesday.

Late Colonel's mother and wife received the award from the President. Santosh Babu was awarded the gallantry medal for resisting the Chinese Army attack while establishing an observation post in the face of the enemy in the Galwan valley in the Ladakh sector during Operation Snow Leopard.



India lost 20 troops in the fiercest clash between the two sides in a long time. The Chinese also suffered significant casualties. The clash led to the hardening of India's stand, which has now allowed troops to use weapons during patrolling after the use of unorthodox weapons by Chinese troops.

#WATCH | Col Santosh Babu accorded Mahavir Chakra posthumously for resisting Chinese Army attack while establishing an observation post in the face of the enemy in Galwan valley in Ladakh sector during Operation Snow Leopard.



His mother and wife receive the award from President.

Col Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, was undaunted by the “violent and aggressive” action and overwhelming strength of enemy soldiers, and he continued to resist their attempt to pushback the Indian troops, displaying true spirit of service before self, the official release said on 25th January 2021 when the award was announced, reports The Print.

Meanwhile, other Army personnel including Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren, Havildar K Palani, Naik Deepak Singh and Sepoy Gurtej Singh also received their Vir Chakras (posthumously) for their gallant actions against the vicious attack by the Chinese Army in the Galwan valley in June last year as part of the Operation Snow Leopard.

Delhi: Sepoy Gurtej Singh accorded the Vir Chakra posthumously for his gallant actions against the vicious attack by the Chinese Army in the Galwan valley in June last year as part of the Operation Snow Leopard.



His parents receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Delhi: Naik Deepak Singh accorded the Vir Chakra posthumously for his gallant actions against the vicious attack by the Chinese Army in the Galwan valley in June last year as part of Operation Snow Leopard.



His wife receives the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Delhi: Havildar K Palani accorded the Vir Chakra posthumously for his gallant actions against the vicious attack by the Chinese Army in the Galwan valley in June last year as part of Operation Snow Leopard.



His wife receives the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, who led his troops against the “vicious” Chinese attack in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year, has been posthumously named for the second-highest military award, Mahavir Chakra, for acts of gallantry in the presence of the enemy, according to an official announcement on 25th Jan 2021.

"Despite being grievously injured, Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu led from the front with absolute command and control despite hostile conditions to deter the vicious enemy attack at his position. In the skirmish that broke out and ensuing hand to hand combat with enemy soldiers, he valiantly resisted the enemy attack till his last breath, inspiring and motivating his troops to hold ground," it said.

"Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu displayed exemplary leadership and astute professionalism. He showed conspicuous bravery in the face of enemy and made supreme sacrifice for the nation," the citation added.

The Indian Army has already built a memorial for the ‘Gallants of Galwan’ at Post 120 in eastern Ladakh.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:42 AM IST