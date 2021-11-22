Shaurya Chakra Awards 2021: Major Dhoundiyal, Naib Subedar Sombir awarded posthumously; check complete list here

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred two Kirti Chakras, including one posthumous, one Vir Chakra and 10 Shaurya Chakras, including two posthumous, to the personnel of Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-1) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi in the morning of November 22, 2021.

The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.

The President also conferred 13 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, two Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of an exceptional order.

Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was accorded the Vir Chakra by Prez Ram Nath Kovind for his role in pushing back Pakistan’s fighter jets in February 2019. Varthaman was Wing Commander then. In the ensuing aerial dogfight, he shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft on February 27, 2019.

Delhi: Sapper Prakash Jadhav from Corps of Engineers accorded the second-highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra (posthumously) for neutralising terrorists in an operation in J&K.



The second-highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra (posthumously) was accorded to to Sapper Prakash Jadhav for neutralising terrorists in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir. His wife and mother received the award.

Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was accorded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for his role in an operation where five terrorists were eliminated and 200 kg explosive material was recovered. His wife Lt Nitika Kaul and mother received the award.

Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector, Imran Hussain Tak conferred the Shaurya Chakra posthumously by President Kovind. His wife, Gulnaaz Akhtar, received the honour on his behalf.

Sepoy Hari Singh of 55th Rashtriya Rifles awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing a terrorist and injuring another in Pulwama, J&K in 2019



Sepoy Hari Singh of 55th Rashtriya Rifles awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing a terrorist and injuring another in Pulwama, J&K in 2019.

President Kovind presented the Shaurya Chakra to Lance Naik Sandeep Singh posthumously, for killing one foreign terrorist and injuring two others in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018

Rifleman Ajveer Singh Chauhan was awarded Shaurya Chakra for displaying raw courage, presence of mind, and eliminating two terrorists on 18 August 2018 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Challapilla Narasimha Rao conferred Shaurya Chakra posthumously for his act of gallantry in ensuring the safety of lives and protecting the larger interest of the Energy Maharatna ONGC

The gallantry awards are announced twice a year first on the occasion of Republic Day and then on Independence Day. The order of precedence of these awards is Param Vir Chakra, Ashoka Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Vir Chakra and Shaurya Chakra.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 06:46 PM IST