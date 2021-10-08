Watch video: On Air Force Day 2021 IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari inspects parade, awards Vayu Sena gallantry medals

The parade on the occasion of Air Force Day commenced at Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari , Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and CDS General Bipin Rawat are present at the event.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At the event, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari presented Vayu Sena gallantry medals to officers on 89th Air Force Day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Earlier, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari had also inspected the Air Force Day parade.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of 89th Air Force Day, said that the nation is proud of the Indian Air Force (IAF) which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war.

"Greetings to air warriors, veterans & their families on Air Force Day. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war. I am sure the IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism.

In a tweet PM Modi said, "Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:54 AM IST