Watch video: Fire breaks out in 2 apartments in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in two apartments of VMaks Chalet in Vasundhara Layout of Sampige Nagar near Electronic City in Bengaluru. The cause of the fire is still unknown while the apartments have been ravaged by fire.

According to the reports, no casualties have been reported yet, while the firefighters have been deployed to carry out rescue operation and control the flames.

Visuals from the scene show black smoke billowing into the sky from the balcony of the flats that were engulfed in fire.

(This is a developing story)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 04:54 PM IST