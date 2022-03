A massive fire broke out at a dumping ground in Delhi's Ghazipur on Monday afternoon, news agency ANI reported.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reportedly, at least six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 04:03 PM IST