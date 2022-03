A fire broke out at a godown in Mumbai's Kurla on Sunday.

No injuries have been reported so far, said Mumbai Fire Brigade. Four fire tenders have been engaged to douse the fire.

Further details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 09:49 PM IST