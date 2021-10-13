Watch video: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal promises to end 'red tapism', 'inspector raj' in Punjab - Know more here

Jalandhar: Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised to end "red-tapism" and "inspector raj" if voted to power.

The Delhi CM, while interacting with traders and industrialists in Jalandhar, said, "Old laws will be changed, unnecessary laws will be scrapped. A system will be built wherein existing industries need not waste time over govt, you will invest your time in your business. Red tapism and inspector raj will end." Kejriwal also said that if there is an honest CM and cabinet at the top then he can assure that the entire structure below will be alright. "We have done this in Delhi," he said. Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held next year.

As per a tweet posted by the Aam Aadmi Party, here are the 10 promises that the party is making if voted to power

24x7 Power

End of Red-tapism

All VAT refunds in 3-6 months

Fix Infrastructure

End of enhancement charge

End of Hafta system

End of Gunda Tax

Will work as Partners

Peaceful Punjab

Push for MSME

AAP will make public its final list of remaining 38 candidates before October 31, as per a Tribune report. This was stated by an aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who today met the family of late SAD ex-minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan. The party has already announced its candidates on 79 seats. In Gurdaspur district, which has a total of seven seats, AAP has already made public the names of five candidates.

Kejriwal has now appealed to workers to meet the masses, particularly in the rural areas, to apprise them of the “party’s vision, plans and programmes”.

The Delhi CM is on a two-day visit to the state. The visit comes months ahead of assembly elections in the state, where AAP is showcasing its 'Delhi model' to emerge on top.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 04:19 PM IST