Watch Video: Decision to give Priyanka Gandhi charge of UP was a 'political misfire', says Shankersinh Vaghela after attending G-23 meet

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela, who attended the G-23 meet at senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence on Wednesday, said the decision to give Priyanka Gandhi Vadra the charge of Uttar Pradesh was a "political misfire".

At a press conference in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Thursday, Vaghela first extended the greetings of Holi and said he "prays that problems staring at the Congress party will also erupt into flames along with the Holi Dahan".

The former Union minister further said the Congress should have the right advisor. "They don't have one. At a time when everyone should work to bring the Congress together, they are working to break the Congress," he added.

Meanwhile, after the G-23 meeting concluded at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence to deliberate on the 'demoralizing outcome' of the recent results of the Assembly elections, the rebel Congress leaders on Wednesday said that the only way forward for the party is to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels.

The joint statement of Congress' G23 leaders read, "We the following members of the Congress Party met to deliberate on the demoralizing outcome of the recent results of the Assembly elections and the constant exodus of both our workers and leaders." It further said, "We believe that the only way forward is for the Congress to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels," he further added.

In order to oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it is necessary to strengthen the Congress Party. We demand the Congress party to initiate dialogue with other likeminded forces to create a platform to pave the way for a credible alternative for 2024 and the next steps in this regard will be announced soon," it said.

As per the statement, the meeting was held in the knowledge of party chief Sonia Gandhi and "she was informed of the meeting when Azad and the party chief had a telephonic conversation on Tuesday to have a meeting on Thursday." The statement said that the meeting was called to inform the rest of the members about the discussion held in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and to decide on a further strategy.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 05:44 PM IST