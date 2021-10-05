Watch video: Congress shares video clip of 'vehicle running over people in Lakhimpur Kheri'

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed at Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in violent clashes. The Congress party took to Twitter on Monday to post what seems like a video of the incident that sparked violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

The video was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Congress at 11.33 pm on Monday. "The silence from the Modi govt makes them complicit," read the tweet posted by Congress's official handle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video shows a farmer, seen wearing a white shirt and a green turban, landing on a jeep's bonnet as others jump aside on the side to save themselves. The jeep moves on, followed by a black SUV. At least half a dozen individuals can be seen lying on the side of the road as the two vehicles make their way ahead.

The same video was also shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As many as eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers.

According to a report by India Today, the autopsy report of four farmers who died in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri revealed that the farmers died due to shock, excessive bleeding, and haemorrhage and that no bullet injury was found.

As per the report, the farmers’ bodies claimed that four farmers identified as Nakshatra Singh, Daljeet Singh, Lavepreet Singh and Gurvinder Singh died as vehicles mowed the protesters down.

Notably, the protesting farmers had been claiming that at least one of the four deceased farmers had received the bullet fired by Ashish Mishra, son of Ajay Mishra, union minister of state for home during the Sunday violence.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son, while the others were allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Mishra said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which led to the 'unfortunate incident'.

The Police have lodged an FIR against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra's son Ashish Mishra and 15 others for murder and inciting violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:26 AM IST