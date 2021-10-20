Watch video: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her way to Agra stops to give first aid to woman who met with accident in Lucknow

After Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and three others were allowed to go to Agra to meet the family of a man who died while in the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police, while on her way, the Congress leader stopped her convoy to give first aid to a woman who met with an accident in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Priyanka Gandhi could be seen giving first aid to the woman as the leader herself sat on the floor and applied oinment on the wound of the woman. Gandhi cleaned the minor wounds suffered by the woman. Take a look:

The Lucknow police has allowed four people, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu and senior leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, to accompany Priyanka Gandhi, Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said.

Police said the Congress general secretary was stopped at the Lucknow-Agra expressway as the Agra district magistrate had requested not to allow any political personality to go there following the man's death.

The Lucknow police has allowed four people, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu and senior leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, to accompany Priyanka Gandhi, Awasthi said.

"She was neither taken into custody nor arrested. Because of the massive crowds, the traffic movement was being hampered and she was first asked to either go to the party office or her residence but when she did not agree, she was sent to the police lines," Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said.

#WATCH | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her way to Agra, stopped her convoy to give first aid to a woman who met with an accident in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow pic.twitter.com/c0K6rdtk7w — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2021

A Congress spokesperson had claimed that Priyanka Gandhi was taken into custody while she was going to Agra.

"Do I need someone's permission whenever I move out of Lucknow? Is there a problem? Why am I not being allowed to go to Agra? Is there a law-and-order issue?" Priyanka Gandhi asked the policemen who stopped her cavalcade.

"Someone has died, how can it be a law-and-order issue? Ask the DM by calling him. It is too much that I cannot go out anywhere and should remain confined to a guesthouse in Lucknow," she told the policemen when they showed her the Agra district magistrate's message.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Agra) Muniraj G said the accused, Arun, suddenly fell sick on Tuesday night while a raid was being carried out at his house to recover the stolen money. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Manish Gupta (36), a businessman from Kanpur, died due to alleged police thrashing in a Gorakhpur hotel last month. The Uttar Pradesh police has already recommended a CBI probe into the incident.

Arun was accused of stealing the money on Saturday night from the "malkhana" (a storage house where items confiscated by police are kept)" of the Jagdishpura police station, where he worked as a cleaner.

Following the theft, six police personnel, including the station house officer, were suspended by the additional director general (ADG) of police of the Agra zone.

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 07:16 PM IST