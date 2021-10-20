e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 04:24 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi detained while trying to meet family members of man who died in police custody

FPJ Web Desk
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way to Agra to meet the family members of a man who died in police custody, was detained after she was stopped at the Lucknow-Agra expressway on Wednesday.

Her visit comes after the man accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from the Jagdishpura police station died in police custody after his health deteriorated during interrogation.

They said the Congress general secretary was stopped as the Agra district magistrate had requested not to allow any political personality to go there following the man's death.

Reacting to it, the Congress leader said, "The moment I try to visit any place other than the party office, then they (Administration) try to stop me...It is also causing inconvenience to the public."

In a video shared by news agency ANI, it could be seen that few Congress workers indulged into action with the police officials who tried to stop Miss Gandhi's convoy.

The workers reached the spot in large numbers and raised anti-government slogans.

"Do I need somebody's permission whenever I move out of Lucknow? Is there a problem why I am not being allowed to go to Agra, is there a law and order issue," she asked policemen who stopped her cavalcade.

"Someone has died, how can it be a law and order issue? Ask the DM by calling him. Its too much that I cannot go out anywhere and should remain confined in a guest house in Lucknow," she told policemen when they showed her the message from the Agra district magistrate.

In a tweet, the Congress general secretary asked if beating anyone to death in police custody was any kind of justice.

What is the case about?

Arun was accused of stealing the money on Saturday night from the 'maalkhaana' (a storage house where items confiscated by police are kept)" of the police station where he worked as a cleaner.

Following the theft, six police personnel, including the station house officer, had been suspended by the additional director general (ADG) of Agra zone.

During the investigation, police rounded up several suspects. Arun was one of them as he had access to the 'maalkhaana'.

He was arrested from the Taj Ganj locality in Agra on Tuesday. According to the police, Arun had shaved his head to hide his identity.

Police recovered Rs 15 lakh during the raid on his house before his health deteriorated and he died.

People from the Valmiki community gathered at Arun's house and demanded a fair probe into his death.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 04:24 PM IST
