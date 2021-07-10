Watch Video: Chief development officer brutally trashes journalist in Uttar Pradesh during block polls

Speaking to journalists, Tewari said, “The elections for Block chief were scheduled for today (Saturday) and we had come to Miyaganj for coverage. We had gone to a place to cover events where some people came in a Scorpio car and beat us up. They smashed both my mobile phones. After that, I went to the place where voting was taking place and was just standing there. Several party workers were roaming around here, but police couldn’t catch them. After that, CDO sir (Chief Development Officer) came along with force. The circle officer was also there. They shoved and pushed me. I told him that I am a journalist, but he started beating me up. All this while the camera was on. He abused me too. I am injured.”

"There were some BJP workers wearing scarves who beat me up too. No action has been taken against the BJP workers", Tiwari added.



Journalists are raged by this horrendous act and are demanding removal of the CDO from his post.

Earlier this year, a District Collector in Chhattisgarh slapped a youth who was reportedly out to buy some medicines amid the statewide lockdown in May.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel ordered the removal of the collector of Surajpur after a video of the latter's brazen, "high-handed" act went viral on social media.

Now, journalists are demanding Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to take strict action against the IAS officer for the alleged act.