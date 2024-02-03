 Watch Video: Bus Conductor Grabs Woman’s Hair And Pulls Her Inside To Save Her From Falling Off Moving Bus In Tamil Nadu’s Erode
Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
A bus conductor, in a heroic move, saved a woman from falling off a moving bus in Tamil Nadu’s Erode. 

In the purported viral video of the incident that surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter), the conductor of the bus can be seen grabbing the woman’s hair and pulling her inside the bus as she was about to tumble out.

The CCTV footage from inside the bus shows the woman getting off her seat to get down at her stop. However, as soon as she reaches the exit door of the bus, she suddenly loses her balance and trips as the bus makes a sudden jerk, but an attentive bus conductor who was standing on the footboard of the bus grabbed her hair and dragged her inside the bus and saved her life.

Watch the video here:

Soon after the incident the woman collected her belongings and got down off the bus once it stopped at the stop, thanking the bus conductor.

