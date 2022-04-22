Watch video: BJP slams Congress for hypocrisy as 300-year-old temple demolished in Rajasthan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Friday slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan for demolishing 300-year-old Hindu temple in Rajasthan's Alwar district in the name of development.

Amit Malviya, in charge of BJP's National Information and Technology department, took to his Twitter and said, "300 years old Shiva temple was demolished in the name of development in Alwar, Rajasthan."

He slammed Congress for hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Speaking about the communal violence that erupted in Rajasthan's Karauli and Delhi's Jahangirpuri, he said, "Shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting the faith of Hindus - this is the secularism of Congress."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas called the BJP's claim a lie. He alleged that the chairman of Rajgarh Urban Bodies Board, who is a BJP member, proposed to bring down the temples and houses.

Khachariyawas alleged that at the chairman's behest, the temple was demolished, while a Congress MLA, kept on opposing [the decision of demolition].

Hindu organizations filed a written complaint with police accusing Rajgarh MLA Johri Lal Meena, SDM Keshav Kumar Meena and Municipal EO Banwari Lal Meena of inciting riots.

In view of the growing controversy, Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said he will meet locals on Friday. He said that the whole matter would be discussed with other police officers.

The issue made national news again after an encroachment drive ensued on illegal houses in the area. But in relief for the residents of Jahangirpuri, the Supreme Court Thursday extended the stay on the drive till further orders, while pulling up the NDMC for continuing with the demolition despite the court’s direction to the contrary and warning it will take a “serious view".

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai issued notices to the Centre and others on the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that claimed buildings of Muslims accused in Saturday’s riots were razed.

“Status quo to be maintained till further order…List after two weeks and pleadings to be completed till then," the court ruled, after making trenchant comments over the way the demolition was conducted.

“We will take a serious view of the demolition which was carried out even after Supreme Court orders, even after NDMC Mayor was informed. We will take that up later," the bench said.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 01:44 PM IST