Watch Video: Bengaluru police lathi charge CFI students protesting against National Education Policy

Bengaluru: Police lathi charged and detained Campus Front of India, Karnataka students on Tuesday after they staged protests and marched to Vidhana Soudha in Bangalore against National Education Policy 2020



Earlier, CFI students were protesting against NEP since last month during inauguration of NEP, at the Mangalore University campus.



The NEP 2020 was inaugurated by Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayana. Anticipating the protest, the police had strengthened security by blocking the main road leading to the University campus.



Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 06:34 PM IST