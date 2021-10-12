e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Watch video: Bengaluru airport flooded after heavy rain, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in city today

ANI
Bengaluru on Monday witnessed heavy rainfall, causing a flood-like situation across the city.

Several areas, including the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), were waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city.

The waterlogging at the road to the airport made it difficult for the passengers to reach the airport. The passengers were seen being ferried on a tractor outside the airport.

Following the heavy rain, a man was killed due to a short circuit in a house that was flooded, in the Konappana Agrahara limits of Bengaluru.

"There were two people in the house, the second person managed to escape unhurt," said Dr Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police - West Division, Bengaluru City.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain, thunderstorm and lighting today for the city.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 09:00 AM IST
