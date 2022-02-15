Watch video: Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir authorities release 3D preview of divine project

The construction work at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya is underway with the aim to install the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum by 2023.

However, the temple authorities took to social media and released a 3D video giving a preview of the divine project. The video gives a quick virtual tour of how the Ram Temple will look once the construction is complete.

The tweet was captioned to read, "You all must be curious about how the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya will look once its complete. To give you a preview of this divine project, we have tried to present it through a 3D video. Jai Shri Ram!"

Watch:

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 03:06 PM IST