WATCH VIDEO: Another 'Operation Kaveri' flight reaches Mumbai bringing back 231 stranded Indians from conflict-hit Sudan

This happens to be the 12th flight carrying 231 stranded Indian evacuees which departed from Jeddah earlier today.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: As 'Operation Kaveri' continues to bring stranded Indians back to the country from conflict-hit Sudan, another flight with 231 passengers landed in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi informed about the flight's arrival and said that citizens are back home now. "Another #OperationKaveri flight brings citizens back home. Flight carrying 231 passengers lands in Mumbai," Bagchi tweeted.

The 12th flight carrying 231 stranded Indian evacuees, departed from Jeddah earlier today.

"12th outbound flight departs from Jeddah. 231 passengers are heading to Mumbai," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, 328 more Indians landed at the New Delhi International Airport from strife-torn Sudan. Nearly 3,000 stranded Indians have reached India till now.

"328 more passengers have landed in New Delhi. #OperationKaveri moving steadily forward as around 3000 have reached India now," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

Committed to ensuring that no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, India started Operation Kaveri on April 24 and deployed its military planes and warships in the war-torn country.

Earlier on Tuesday, another 'Operation Kaveri' flight carrying 231 Indian evacuees reached Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, Jaishankar said.

It was the 10th flight carrying Indian nationals that left Jeddah earlier.

The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Sudan has warned that the humanitarian crisis in the country is turning into a "full flown catastrophe" and that the risk of spillover into neighbouring countries was worrisome.

Fighting is underway in Khartoum as the UN warns that Sudan is at a humanitarian "breaking point". Rival military forces accuse each other of new violations of a ceasefire that they had just agreed to extend as their devastating conflict enters a third week.Sudan continues to face bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces.

