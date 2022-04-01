Watch Video: After UP, Bihar govt begins bulldozer drive against land encroachment in Patna

The effect of the success of Bulldozer Baba in Uttar Pradesh has started showing in other states as well. After Uttar Pradesh, bulldozers are now being used in Bihar to make government land encroachment-free.

The Bihar state housing board engaged bulldozers to remove encroachments on the government land at Rajiv Nagar here in the capital city of Patna.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several unauthorized buildings constructed on the land earmarked for the wireless centre of Bihar police were razed to the grounds by using bulldozers.

The state government has purchased 44 bulldozers and allocated them to different urban bodies for use in anti-encroachment drives in the cities.

On Thursday, a senior BJP MLA and former minister Vinay Bihari had demanded bulldozer Raj in Bihar against the land mafia.

Another BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur too recommended the replacement of the chief minister with a bulldozer chief minister like Yogi Aditya Nath.

Even former Bihar chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi said in the Legislative Council that Bihar needed a chief minister with bulldozer actions.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch video: Over 250 used liquor bottles found in drains of Patna

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:02 PM IST