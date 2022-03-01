Watch Video: 90% of medical students who go abroad for studies fail in NEET, says Union minister Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday while speaking to the reporters said that 90 per cent of students who opt to go abroad for further medical studies fail in NEET examination.



60% of Indian students who go out for medical studies reach China, Russia and Ukraine. Of these too, often about 20% go to China alone. The fee for an entire MBBS course in these countries is around Rs 35 lakh, which includes the cost of six years of education, living there, coaching and clearing the screening test on return to India. In comparison, only the tuition fee of MBBS course in private colleges in India costs Rs 45 to 55 lakhs or more.



Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It is estimated that 20 to 25 thousand medical students go abroad every year. To study medicine in India, one has to clear the NEET entrance exam. Every year seven to eight lakh students qualify NEET here. But see the irony that there are only a little more than 90 thousand medical seats in the country.

A little more than half of these seats are in government medical colleges from where education is cheap, but admission can be done there only if you get a good score in NEET.

A high score in NEET is also required for admission to government quota seats in private colleges. If the score is less then admission is not done on government quota seats in private colleges and admission fee from management quota becomes very high.



Management quota seats in private medical colleges across the country are also around 20 thousand. These too have NRI quota seats in principle for NRIs, but their fees are also very high.

The fees for management and NRI quota itself ranges from around Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1.20 crore, covering a course of 4 to 5 years. Year after year, 14 to 20 percent of it is spent on other items. After completing the course, one has to do an internship of one year in a hospital.



Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 02:15 PM IST