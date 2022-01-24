Watch video: 2 Bihar healthcare workers fight over Rs 500 bribe

Bihar witnessed a heated fight between two women from grabbing and pulling each other's hair to beating the one another. According to NDTV report, the footage was sourced from a primary health centre in Laxmipur block of Jamui when ASHA worker Rintu Kumari carried a newborn child to Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) for a dose of BCG vaccine.

The fight broke out and later intensified on Sunday when, as report suggest, the ANM worker demanded ₹ 500 for administering vaccine.

Following the clash that broke out between the two health workers near the maternity ward, the same was brought to notice of senior officials of the hospital who began investigating into the matter.

According to reports, an investigation has began post the the two female health workers were caught fighting on camera. However, no action has been so far.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:57 AM IST