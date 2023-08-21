 Watch: Used To Carry Keelback In My Bag, Says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Nonchalantly As Snake Interrupts Interaction With Reporters
Watch: Used To Carry Keelback In My Bag, Says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Nonchalantly As Snake Interrupts Interaction With Reporters

The snake should not be killed whether it is monsoon or else, the CM said at a meeting when the snake suddenly came between his feet.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Keelback snake | Representative Image

Raipur: Ahead of Nag Panchami, Naga worship day, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel saved a non-venomous serpent from being killed by its bodyguards and media correspondents. In defense of his action, he mentioned, when I was in my childhood days, I used to carry the snake in my bag and roam.

Bhupesh Baghel a snake-lover

The snake should not be killed whether it is monsoon or else, the CM added. The snake all of sudden came under CM’s feet while he was interacting with media crew in the ground of Bilaspur after Ramkatha recital on August 20.

Buff striped keelback snake

Notably, the buff striped keelback (Amphiesma stolatum) is a species of nonvenomous colubrid snake found across Asia. It is a typically nonaggressive snake that feeds on frogs and toads. The serpent also belongs to the subfamily Natricinae, and is closely related to water snakes and grass snakes. It resembles an Asian version of the American garter snake. It is quite a common snake but is rarely seen.

Read Also
Mumbai News: After Sanjay Raut's House, 4-Feet-Long Spectacle Cobra Found At Uddhav Thackeray's...
article-image

