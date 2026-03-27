Watch: UP’s Popular IPS Officer KK Bishnoi & SP Anishka Verma Dance Their Hearts Out During Engagement Ceremony In Rajasthan

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Sambhal: Uttar Pradesh’s popular IPS couple, Sambhal’s IPS officer KK Bishnoi and Bareilly’s SP Anshika Verma, are in the news as they are set to get married. The couple will tie the knot on 29 March.

The engagement ceremony took place on Thursday at the guest house of Yara Fertilizer Company in the Sambhal area under Barabanki police station. VIP and VVIP guests, along with family and friends from both sides, were in attendance. A video from the function shows the couple dancing their hearts out. The video has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the couple dancing to the romantic song "Chal Pyar Karegi, Haan Ji–Haan Ji...".

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Reportedly, a grand reception will be held on 30 March at the Lauria Resort in Jodhpur, with VIP guests from several states expected to attend.

About the police couple

KK Bishnoi is a 2018-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. He hails from Dhorimna village in Barmer district, Rajasthan, and is currently posted as the Superintendent of Police in Sambhal. Meanwhile, Anshika Verma is a 2021-batch IPS officer. She is currently posted as the Superintendent of Police in Bareilly and hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.