Rajasthan Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Demands Apology Over S Jaishankar’s 'Brokerage' Remarks on Pakistan Mediation Role

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | Twitter

Jaipur: Seeking an apology, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, has expressed regret over the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's statement regarding Pakistan's mediation efforts to halt the conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel.

"What exactly does he mean by “brokerage”? I suspect the minister may have merely suffered a slip of the tongue; however, if he made these remarks deliberately and consciously, he ought to apologize for his statement," said Gehlot to the media in Jaipur on Thursday.

Asserting that Pakistan holds no real stature, Gehlot said that Pakistan is mediating to halt the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran—simply because Donald Trump is facilitating a dialogue through them, while India remains silent. "The manner in which our country's External Affairs Minister characterized Pakistan's role—likening it to “brokerage”—is unfortunate. An external affairs minister is, first and foremost, an external affairs minister. No holder of that office should employ the kind of language used by the minister in his recent speech," said Gehlot.

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Gehlot said that the external affairs minister's statement is drawing criticism from across the country. How can one assert that Pakistan is engaging in “brokerage”? If discussions are underway anywhere in the world to establish peace—and a nation steps forward to mediate—it is because everyone desires the restoration of peace. Given that the world currently stands on the brink of a Third World War, the establishment of peace is paramount; yet, India's External Affairs Minister claims that Pakistan is merely acting as a “broker.” This is unacceptable.

Gehlot lamented the current state of India's standing in the world and recalled that when Indira Gandhi served as Prime Minister, she compelled 90,000 Pakistani soldiers to surrender. In the 1965 war, Pakistan faced a humiliating defeat. In the Kargil War, too, Pakistan suffered a crushing blow. It faced a similar setback during 'Operation Sindoor'; however, at that time, nations like Turkey were backing it. No one stood by India then.

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Keep sons away from government -

Talking about the issues of Rajasthan, Gehlot advised Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the Deputy CM, and all other ministers to keep their sons away from the government.

“Ever since the BJP government was formed in Rajasthan, the interference of the sons of the chief minister, deputy chief minister, and various ministers in government affairs has increased. Bringing your sons too close to the government is not good for administration. Keep them at a distance and instill good values ​​in them.” Gehlot said