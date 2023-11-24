Watch: UP Minister Insensitively Pursues Photo-Op While Rajouri Martyr's Mother Pleads 'Not To Put Up A Show' During ₹50L Cheque Handover

Captain Shubham Gupta from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, laid down his life while fighting terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. In tribute, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences and announced a grant of 50 lakh INR to the family of the deceased martyr, along with a promise of a government job. In an official statement, it was revealed that a road in the district would be named after Captain Shubham Gupta as a mark of respect.

However, a video surfaced on Friday revealing Minister Yogendra Upadhyay from the UP government visiting the grieving family. Upadhyay arrived with a cheque of Rs 50 lakhs to hand it over to the family, but the process was marred by shameless scenes. Even as the mother of the martyr cried inconsolably, the minister and his companions persisted in trying to hand over the cheque and capture pictures.

In the video, Late Shubham Gupta's mother can be seen requesting the minister and his convoy to 'not put up a show,' but they disregarded her plea and stood there with the cheque, getting pictures clicked.

The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing intense criticism against Minister Upadhyay for the blatant insensitivity displayed towards the grieving mother of the martyr.

The UP minister faced backlash on social media for his insensitive behaviour, as opposition parties and social media users slammed him for his actions.

Congress' Supriya Shrinate, posting the video on X, wrote, "'Don't hold this exhibition brother' The crying mother of 27 year old martyr Captain Shubham Gupta told BJP government minister Yogendra Upadhyay and sycophants. He arrived with a cheque of Rs 50 lakh."

"While protecting the country, Captain Shubham Gupta of Agra was martyred on the border. His mother is in deep shock. She was not able to even stand, she was even refusing to hold this "exhibition". But shame on shameless leaders. They are getting photo sessions done by giving forced cheques. Cabinet minister Yogendra Upadhyay is in the cap," a journalist said on X.

""Don't hold this exhibition brother." This pain is of the mother of Captain Shubham Gupta, who was martyred on the border, when UP Minister Yogendra Upadhyay was handing over a check of Rs 50 lakh to her on behalf of the government. The mortal remains of Captain Shubham, who was martyred after being shot by terrorists in Rajouri, will reach Agra today," another user wrote on X.

Captain Shubham Gupta joined the Indian Army in 2015 and was commissioned in 2018. In an unfortunate incident in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, Captain Shubham Gupta, along with three other soldiers, became martyrs in a fierce encounter between security forces and terrorists. According to reports, two terrorists were neutralised in the clash between militants and the joint forces of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimal area of Dharamsala in Rajouri district.