WATCH: UP Minister Dharmpal Singh Takes Fortuner Car Into Platform Of Lucknow Railway Station While Getting Late To Catch Train

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh Saini on Wednesday took his VVIP Toyota Fortuner car inside the platform while he was getting late to catch a train. The minister was on his way to the Lucknow railway station to catch a train to Bareilly. However, the minister was getting late so he took his SUV car inside the station and parked it on the platform. There was chaos on the platform after the minister took the car inside the Lucknow Railway station.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. People are slamming the minister on social media for taking his VVIP SUV car inside the railway station. The minister parked his Fortuner car on the platform and took the escalator after getting down from the car. Animal Husbandry minister Dharmpal Singh was supposed catch the Howrah Amritsar Express train. The train arrvies at platform number 4 at Charbagh railway station. The GRP officers present at the spot told ANI, that the minsiter was getting late to catch the train, hence his car was taken to the disabled ramp in front of the railway court and he was taken directly to the platform through the escalator.

Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry minister Dharmpal Singh always remains in limelight. Earlier, he was in limelight over his remarks against stray bulls in the state. The minister said that the average life span of a bull is around 15 to 20 years and our government is in power for the past seven years. We are washing the sins of the previous governments. Dharmpal Singh faced ire of the opposition and also the people of the state over his remarks against stray bull menace in the state. The minister's convoy was blocked by the distressed farmers while he was on his way to inaugurate a polyclinic for stray cattles in Bareilly.

Congress shared the video of the incident and slammed the minister. Congress said that "Farmers fed up with stray cattle in the Amla constituency of Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh ji made the stray cattle stand in front of his vehicle and said, 'Take them away!' The minister looked helpless in front of the people of his own constituency. By the way, the public treated him rightly. Minister who bequeaths the wealth of animals! Be aware and also alert your government. The people of India have woken up."

