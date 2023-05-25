 WATCH: Car crashes into gates of UK PM Rishi Sunak's residence at Downing Street, driver arrested
Videos of the incident are going viral on social media where a car can be seen driving slowly towards the gate before crashing into it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
A couple of days after a van crashed into the gates of the White House in Washington DC, a similar incident ocurred in London as a car rammed into the residence of the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street. Videos of the incident are going viral on social media where a car can be seen driving slowly towards the gate before crashing into it.

The driver of the vehicle was immediately arrested by Metropolitan Police and further investigation is underway.

The accused has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up outside the PM's house with the road leading up to Downing Street getting cordoned off by the police. Sniffer dogs have also been brought in.

This is a breaking story, more details to follow...

