WATCH: UP govt officer caught molesting female employee in office, cops file complaint after viral video

A District Probation Officer (DPO) was booked on Wednesday by Kaushambi police for molesting a female contractual employee in his office. The incident was caught on what seemed like a hidden camera.

The DPO, Ramnath Ram, can be seen forcibly trying to grab the victim's hand and other parts of her body in the video which has gone viral on social media.

"On the basis of a complaint an inquiry was conducted in which the incident was prima facie confirmed after which a case has been lodged against DPO Ramnath on the complaint of the employee," Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava said.

District Magistrate Sujit Kumar said that in the video, the DPO could be seen touching the victim worker inappropriately and forcibly holding her hand. He said that obsene chats sent from the WhatsApp number of the DPO have also been found.

He said that the behaviour of the accused officer is completely contrary to the UP Government Servants Conduct Rules therefore, it has been recommended to the govt to take disciplinary action against him.