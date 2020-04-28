Watch: UP BJP MLA tells people not to purchase vegetables from Muslim vendors

For this advice, he cited "various complaints about people of the minority community contaminating vegetable with saliva". "After hearing complaints that people of a community were selling vegetables after contaminating them with saliva in an attempt to spread coronavirus disease, I advised them not to purchase vegetables from them… After the situation gets normal, then decide what they want,” Suresh Tiwari told Indian Express.

After the video went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter and slammed the BJP MLA for his statement. One user said, "Arrest Suresh Tiwari, MLA Deoria @SURESHTTIWARIG1 for spreading communal hate." Another user said, "He should be booked for this @Uppolice @narendramodi ji this is what you leaders are doing."

Here’s what netizens had to say: