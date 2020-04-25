Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath orders against public gatherings till June 30

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's orders came two days ahead of the scheduled meeting of the chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27 via video conference. The issue of lockdown is to be discussed during the meeting with the Prime Minister.

Yogi's decision also comes after MHA allowed the opening of shops amid the lockdown imposed to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets, market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open," said the Ministry.

However, the shops in areas which have been declared as containment zones by respective States/ UTs, will not be permitted to open in rural or urban areas, added the Ministry.

On Saturday, the death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 25 with 1,621 number of COVID-19 cases out which 247 have been cured.