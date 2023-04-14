 WATCH: Union Minister S Jaishankar takes a ride in 'Made in India' train in Maputo
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar landed in the capital of Mozambique on Thursday on a three-day visit and met the President of the African country's Parliament to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
WATCH: Union Minister S Jaishankar takes a ride in 'Made in India' train in Maputo | Screengrab

Maputo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday took a ride in a 'Made in India' train during his visit to the capital of Mozambique and discussed with the Mozambican Transport minister about India's partnership in helping expand the train networks electric mobility and waterways connectivity.

Jaishankar arrived here in the capital of Mozambique on Thursday on a three-day visit and met the President of the African country's Parliament to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

First ever visit to Mozambique

His visit to Mozambique from April 13 to 15 is the first-ever visit by an external affairs minister of India to the country.

"A great green transport conversation with Mozambican Minister of Transport &Communication and Chairman, Mozambican Port & Rail Authority Mateus Magala. Talked about expanding train networks, electric mobility & waterways connectivity. India is a reliable partner in this regard," he tweeted.

Ride on train 'Manufactured in India'

He also took a ride on a train manufactured in India.

"Took a ride in a 'Made in India' train from Maputo to Machava with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala. Appreciate CMD RITES Rahul Mithal joining us on the journey," he tweeted.

Interactions with Indian community settled in Maputo

He also interacted with the Indian community and visited a temple.

"Offered my prayers at the Shree Vishvambhar Mahadev Mandir in Maputo this evening. So glad to interact with the Indian community there," he tweeted.

Jaishankar arrived in Maputo from Uganda where he held talks with the country's top leadership, including President Yoweri Museveni, and discussed possible cooperation in the areas of trade, infrastructure, energy and defence.

‘We discovered our strength in 2014…’: S Jaishankar draws parallels between BJP & Lord Hanuman
WATCH: Union Minister S Jaishankar takes a ride in 'Made in India' train in Maputo

