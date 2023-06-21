WATCH: Union Minister Pashupati Paras Taken Ill While Practicing Yoga In Bihar's Hajipur

Pashupati Paras was seen struggling on the stage and had to be helped to stand back | Twitter

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Pashupati Kumar Paras, who was part of the International Yoga Day celebrations in Bihar's Hajipur on Wednesday, apparently felt uncomfortable and was taken ill while practicing yoga on stage. The Union Minister and MP from Hajipur required help to get back on his feet and move away from the stage. The Union Minister clearly looked uncomfortable. Later, Paras informed that he had participated in the event even though he was not keeping well as the Yoga Day event was an important one. He then said that he would get treated at AIIMS once he is in Delhi.

Muzaffarpur incident

The Union Minister also said that while he was in Muzaffarpur, his vehicle had to negotiate a large pothole on the road, and that he felt a slight discomfort after that incident. The minister said that the strain was probably due to the impact his vehicle felt due to the pothole.

Earlier, Pashupati Kumar Paras had shared pictures of him participating in an event to mark the International Yoga Day programme in Hajipur, Bihar.

Yoga Day events

Talking of International Yoga Day 2023 events in India, the 9th edition of the event was celebrated on much larger scale. Union Ministers across the country participated and performed Yoga exercises along with thousands of practioners. The main National event was held in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and saw enthusiastic participation of more than 15,000 people. The crowd also participated in the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) demonstration in presence of Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Highlight of 9th International Day of Yoga

The highlight of 9th International Day of Yoga was unique concepts of creation of Ocean Ring of Yoga, which was envisaged as a coordinated yoga demonstration in which Indian naval ships stationed at different ports around the world and countries with which India has maritime cooperation and merchant shipping agreements participated in the CYP demonstration.

