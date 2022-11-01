e-Paper Get App
Watch: TRS & BJP workers clash in Telangana during the last leg of bypoll campaign

The Munugode Assembly constituency bypoll in Telangana on November 3 is expected to influence the future course of state politics for next year's Legislative Assembly election.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Clashes erupt between TRS & BJP workers in Telangana. | Twitter/ Aavula Srinivas Goud
Hyderabad: Clashes erupt between TRS & BJP workers in Telangana's Munugode during last leg of Munugode bypoll campaign. A viral video shows the two party workers attacking each other with sticks as the police try to separate the two parties.

The high-voltage bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana on November 3 is expected to influence the future course of state politics in the run-up to next year's Legislative Assembly election.

While the ruling TRS, recently renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), aims to prove its dominance, the BJP, is hoping for another win.

The total number of eligible voters in the predominantly rural Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district, about 85 km from Hyderabad, is over 2.41 lakh - 1,21,720 male and 1,20,128 female.Over 60 per cent of the electorate reportedly belongs to the backward classes.

A high-octane campaign, unprecedented in many ways, was witnessed for the bypoll ever since Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy quit Congress and also as MLA in August and joined the BJP.

While 47 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is confined to Reddy, who is seeking re-election on BJP ticket, former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS and Congress' Palvai Sravanthi.

While banking on the popularity of Raj Gopal Reddy, the BJP has deployed Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, state unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party MLAs Eatala Rajender and M Raghunandan Rao among other leaders for campaign.

