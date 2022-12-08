Shocking Video! Ticket examiner in Kharagpur sustains burn injuries after coming in contact with live wire, watch

In a freak incident, a travelling ticket examiner in West Bengal suffered burn injuries after he unintentionally came in contact with a live wire. The TTE reportedly is under treatment currently.
The incident happened at Kharagpur railway station on Wednesday afternoon when the TTE was waiting on a platform while on duty. A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by a Railway bureaucrat.
The visuals show the two TTEs conversing on the station platform when a live wire touched one of the examiner's heads and he fell unconscious off the platform immediately. The other TTE fled in shock.
Reportedly, the long loose cable was taken by a bird which came in contact with Over-head wire and the other loose end touched TTE's head electrocuting him.
The bureaucrat, Ananth Rupanagudi in his tweet wrote, "A freak accident - a long piece of loose cable, taken by a bird somehow came in contact with the OHE wire and the other end came down and touched a TTE's head. He suffered burn injuries but is out of danger and under treatment - at Kharagpur station yesterday afternoon!"
According to the reports, the TTE was rescused by the security staff at the station and he was taken away to a hospital. He suffered burn injuries and is out of danger. He is undergoing further treatment.
