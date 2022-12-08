e-Paper Get App
Shocking Video! Ticket examiner in Kharagpur sustains burn injuries after coming in contact with live wire, watch

The incident happened at Kharagpur railway station on Wednesday afternoon when the TTE was waiting on a platform while on duty. He suffered burn injuries and is out of danger. He is undergoing further treatment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
In a freak incident, a travelling ticket examiner in West Bengal suffered burn injuries after he unintentionally came in contact with a live wire. The TTE reportedly is under treatment currently.

The incident happened at Kharagpur railway station on Wednesday afternoon when the TTE was waiting on a platform while on duty. A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by a Railway bureaucrat.

The visuals show the two TTEs conversing on the station platform when a live wire touched one of the examiner's heads and he fell unconscious off the platform immediately. The other TTE fled in shock.

Reportedly, the long loose cable was taken by a bird which came in contact with Over-head wire and the other loose end touched TTE's head electrocuting him.

The bureaucrat, Ananth Rupanagudi in his tweet wrote, "A freak accident - a long piece of loose cable, taken by a bird somehow came in contact with the OHE wire and the other end came down and touched a TTE's head. He suffered burn injuries but is out of danger and under treatment - at Kharagpur station yesterday afternoon!"

According to the reports, the TTE was rescused by the security staff at the station and he was taken away to a hospital. He suffered burn injuries and is out of danger. He is undergoing further treatment.

