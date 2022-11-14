WATCH: Three men hang a dog to death in Ghaziabad; cops send notice as video goes viral

The viral video of three men hanging a dog nera Loni in Ghaziabad. | Twitter/ pankhuripathak

Ghaziabad: A video of three men hanging a dog to death in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad went viral. The Ghaziabad police have issued a notice to the men from the video.

The viral video is from Tronica City in the Elaichipur area near Loni in Ghaziabad.

In the video, the men at a construction site can be seen hanging the dog from a wall by tying its neck with a metal chain. Later in the video, one of them pulls the chain, causing the dog to wail in pain while others encourage him. The dog finally succumbs to the torture.

Advance legal action has been initiated by Tronica City Police by registering the case under relevant sections, the Ghaziabad Police informed via twitter.

As per IndiaToday report, the video is said to be three months old.